Letter: Trump stands as nation’s all-time worst president

The events recently at the U.S. Capitol were a total disgrace. I was frightened, appalled, disgusted and genuinely shocked at what unfolded before our eyes.

And how was it brought about? We all know, don’t we? As a matter of fact, we could see it coming. The blame is completely at the feet of Donald John Trump. He has never put the country “first” in anything he says or does, unless it likewise makes him look good. He did not deserve to be president by any stretch of the imagination.

By no possible definition is this man a “leader.” Lifting a weak finger for a tweet, then a measly video? That was totally pathetic. Even Republicans were aghast. His actions never were so appalling, and there have been many in his tenure.

And by the way, anyone ever hear of the word pandemic? Does anybody really think he demonstrated any “leadership” on this dreaded virus that has engulfed our country?

I can say that I am a student of history, most especially the Civil War. It has been generally regarded that Andrew Johnson, 17th president, was pretty-much on the bottom of the list. Well, there is no doubt: Trump …has solidly established himself as the worst president we have ever had. Period.

Carl Modica

Eden