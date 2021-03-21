Letter: Trump should stay silent at least, for the long-term

I really am a bit distressed at the way America is governed now. Our leaders are more concerned with reelection, or election, they have become part time public servants. Former President Trump had four years. We had an election, he aired his grievance, lost more than 50 court challenges, his own attorney general, and cybersecurity chief said, no basis for his claims. But Trump is out talking? Trouble at the border! Trouble in the economy? America should not promote the idea of an American Napoleon, Republicans say they believe in the Constitution, well, the process was followed, the results are in. Look at Trumps four years, are we better off today, did we benefit from his leadership, or policy?
My view, Trump should be charged with extortion, he charged the American taxpayers $151 million for golf at his resorts over the course of his term. Trump should be charged with murder of 537,000-plus Americans dead from Covid-19, he lied, played it down, He mishandled the virus, no plan, no action. Operation warp speed, a troubled roll out, did not purchase enough doses of the vaccine to do the job, Jan 2021, the last month of his term, the most deadly, more than 90,000 died from the virus, Trump was AWOL, golfing, spreading his big lie, but not on the job.
Daniel Weaver
West Seneca