Letter: Trump should stay silent at least, for the long-term

I really am a bit distressed at the way America is governed now. Our leaders are more concerned with reelection, or election, they have become part time public servants. Former President Trump had four years. We had an election, he aired his grievance, lost more than 50 court challenges, his own attorney general, and cybersecurity chief said, no basis for his claims. But Trump is out talking? Trouble at the border! Trouble in the economy? America should not promote the idea of an American Napoleon, Republicans say they believe in the Constitution, well, the process was followed, the results are in. Look at Trumps four years, are we better off today, did we benefit from his leadership, or policy?