Letter: Trump should never again be allowed to run for office

In a recent Everybody’s Column the author indicates the impeachment of Donald Trump was a waste of time, energy and money and would not help feed families, pay their rent, restore jobs and provide the necessary Covid-19 vaccines. I beg to differ.

When he was in office he did not make these provisions and should he be in office again he will follow the same dysfunctional patterns and not provide for needy families, restore jobs and most importantly, not provide for our health and well-being.