 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump should never again be allowed to run for office
0 comments

Letter: Trump should never again be allowed to run for office

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In a recent Everybody’s Column the author indicates the impeachment of Donald Trump was a waste of time, energy and money and would not help feed families, pay their rent, restore jobs and provide the necessary Covid-19 vaccines. I beg to differ.

When he was in office he did not make these provisions and should he be in office again he will follow the same dysfunctional patterns and not provide for needy families, restore jobs and most importantly, not provide for our health and well-being.

Never allow this unfit person to run for public office again.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News