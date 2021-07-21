 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump should leave quietly, so the nation can move on
Letter: Trump should leave quietly, so the nation can move on

It seems that every time I turn on my computer or read the newspaper there is Donald Trump crying the same old tune. He needs to face reality. He lost the election and that is it. Case closed!

Every other president who lost an election accepts it and goes on with his life. Trump should do himself and everyone else a favor and just go away. Stop trying to aggravate the American people. For the past four years as president, he made a mess.

Now it is time for him to get out of the limelight. Just leave politics to those who know what they are doing.

Paul Murphy

West Seneca

