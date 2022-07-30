Letter: Trump should consider ‘running’ after hearings

With the January 6 Select Committee implicating former President Donald Trump’s responsibility for the insurrection, and criminal investigations heating up at the Department of Justice and in Georgia, Trump should run.

But, not for reelection, but for the hills.

He should gather up his sycophants and cronies and flee to Moscow. I’m betting his “genius pal” and “savvy friend” President Vladimir Putin would give them political asylum.

It could be slightly dangerous though if Putin made them wait at the Ukrainian border while their asylum application is pending.

Patrick Norton

West Seneca