Letter: Trump secures his place in history among leaders

Since election day, President Trump has been spewing nonsense that the presidential election was stolen from him. Then, on Jan. 6, President Trump went further and encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol. As a result, for the first time since the British burned down the Capitol in 1814, it was breached by rioters.

Despite many having believed it to be true for at least three years, I think it is fair to say that it is now beyond argument that Trump has secured his place in history as the very worst president in the history of the United States.