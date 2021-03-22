Letter: Trump’s unkept promises leaves quite the poor legacy

After reading the Letter to Editor from a Trump supporter who wishes not to be deprogrammed, I have a tendency to agree. The writer mentioned that Donald Trump made promises and kept them. So let’s see what our fearless draft dodging loser has accomplished.

Like for instance, a health care plan that would replace the Affordable Care Act (he promised to have it out in two weeks).

He promised to fix our infrastructure that has been crumbling beneath our feet … how has that been coming along?

He promised to bring back all the jobs we have lost. Where are they?

He promised us that they are handling a pandemic that came from China very efficiently and that it will “disappear like a miracle.” Since then it has killed … let’s see, over 538,000 people? Some miracle.

I could go on and on but I have to give the devil his due. He did cut taxes for millionaires, billionaires and big corporations and blew off the top of our National deficit. He also accomplished to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years. I guess that is an accomplishment in itself I suppose. What a guy.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca