Letter: Trump’s troubled presidency casts a shadow over our nation

I have written previously regarding the very obvious and frightening similarities that existed between Hitler’s Generalplan Ost and the Presidency of Donald J. Trump. I feared that the popularization of racism, propagation of nativist xenophobia and rejection of constitutionally founded democratic ideals would result in an autocratic kakistocracy as opposed to a nation which honored and revered the democratic ideals of our Founding Fathers. I believed that the lasting impact of the Trump presidency and the disgrace it has brought upon our nation would certainly linger, but for how long?
However, in my glee with the counted, re-counted, and re-re-counted official, certified and verified results of the 2020 presidential election, I sadly failed to recognize the way in which Donald Trump packed the Supreme Court with his like-minded fascist judicial triumvirate: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett. (Very interesting – the KGB! Although I do not believe Trump is smart enough to notice his “unintended” reference to his BFF’s Foreign Intelligence Service.)
And today as I write Trump’s KGB is joining with three other Republican appointees to ensure that the racism and xenophobia of Trump’s America becomes the law of the land. Forget the Bill of Rights and the freedoms that it has provided for over two centuries, say goodbye to the Roe v. Wade decision, forget the extension of voting rights to minorities and the marginalized, and be assured that what was intended by the Founding Fathers to be the apolitical branch of our government has become the multigenerational foundation furthering of Trumpism; the judicial equal to Hitler’s Sondergericht and the certain ruination of our nation.
Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Clarence Thomas have in recent weeks … “defended the Court against charges of partisanship, saying that judicial philosophies rather than policy references guide its work.”
Trumpism at its very best, two Supreme Court Justices lying to the American people on day one of the 2021 term.
RGB, may you RIP.
Doug Miller
Albion