Letter: Trump’s troubled presidency casts a shadow over our nation

I have written previously regarding the very obvious and frightening similarities that existed between Hitler’s Generalplan Ost and the Presidency of Donald J. Trump. I feared that the popularization of racism, propagation of nativist xenophobia and rejection of constitutionally founded democratic ideals would result in an autocratic kakistocracy as opposed to a nation which honored and revered the democratic ideals of our Founding Fathers. I believed that the lasting impact of the Trump presidency and the disgrace it has brought upon our nation would certainly linger, but for how long?

However, in my glee with the counted, re-counted, and re-re-counted official, certified and verified results of the 2020 presidential election, I sadly failed to recognize the way in which Donald Trump packed the Supreme Court with his like-minded fascist judicial triumvirate: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett. (Very interesting – the KGB! Although I do not believe Trump is smart enough to notice his “unintended” reference to his BFF’s Foreign Intelligence Service.)