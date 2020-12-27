 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s ‘successes’ fall short for the nation
Letter: Trump's 'successes' fall short for the nation

I would like to respond to a submission to this column that appeared on Dec. 20. This writer asserted that Donald Trump has had more wins than those that have been credited to him. This writer cited that one of Trump’s accomplishments is his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. Given the current extremes in our climate, let’s ask ourselves, “Was this a “good accomplishment?”

This writer also points to Trump’s work to slash “smothering regulations.” Perhaps he is referring to the regulations that protect our clean water and clean air that this president has slashed.

The writer also cited the Trump tax cuts as a worthy accomplishment. What goes unmentioned is that the majority of these unfunded cuts benefited the wealthy and big corporations.

One noteworthy accomplishment that this writer fails to mention is the over two thousand lies and misstatements Trump has made. Let’s also mention the latest ongoing accomplishment by Trump: The damage he has wreaked on our democracy in his efforts to overturn the most secure election in our country’s history. When history looks back on the Trump presidency, his post-election conduct will negate his successes.

Charles Krathaus, Jr.

West Seneca

