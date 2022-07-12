Letter: Trump’s presidency signifies an awful time in our history

I have to commend the letter writer in the July 5 Everybody’s Column titled “Conservatives sacrifice democracy to overturn law.” I could have written this letter. I feel the exact same way. People who voted for Donald Trump, these “religious zealots” did not care what kind of person he was/is. He promised, if elected, to put conservative justices on the Supreme Court. With the help of Sen. Mitch McConnell, he was able to do just that. McConnell blocked President Barack Obama’s pick in 2016 , 10 months before that election. Then in 2020, after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, they pushed Amy Coney Barrett through before the 2020 election. Such hypocrisy.

If anyone thinks Trump is pro-life, I have a bridge to sell you. The only life he cares about is his own. He supported abortion rights for decades. The only reason he changed his stance is to run on the Republican ticket for president. He is an evil man who only cares about himself. The Electoral College put him in. That must be abolished. Republicans cannot win the popular vote. To put him in the White House shows just how questionable his voters are. He was a threat to democracy then, just as he is now. He will never change, so we must.