Letter: Trump’s presidency brought misery to our democracy

I am afraid of what l said five years ago is finally come to pass. I said: If the American people elect Donald Trump president this country will never be the same.

And the Congress has proved it when 202 so called Republicans refused to hold Steve Bannon; a self-proclaimed anarchist, racist and hate mongering white supremacist in contempt of Congress.

The same Steve Bannon who instigated a bunch of Trump loyalists to storm our nation’s Capitol based on a lie, in order to break down the doors, threaten to lynch members of Congress – including Vice President Pence – beat up Capitol police, aside from defecating on floors, urinating on the walls and trashing lawmakers offices, carrying their Confederate and Trump 2020 flags.

By not holding this evil person responsible tells you a lot as what this Republican Party has turned into.

They no longer want to govern but would rather bow down to a pathological lying grifter to protect this despicable individual that orchestrated this insurrection.

The day of reckoning is coming.

Either we wake up a stop this nonsense now or watch this Republic lose its democracy as we know it.