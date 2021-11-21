 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s poor behavior cost him supporters
Former President Donald Trump trampled upon the hearts of his dedicated supporters, compelling many to bid him goodbye.

Trump promised to “Make America Great Again,” but there was nothing great about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

While president, he posed with a Bible in front of a church in Washington to exude solemnity and respect, but disrespected and desecrated solemn, American procedures.

Trump claimed to support America’s police officers, yet at the rally he inspired, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick (also a Trump supporter) was callously murdered.

Trump swore to be the “law and order president,” yet he incited the most flagrant spectacle of lawlessness in American history.

After each of these incidents, betrayed supporters bid Trump anguished goodbyes.

Deepanita Chakraborty

Williamsville

