Letter: Trump’s pardons pale in comparison to others

Ever since President Trump pardoned Chris Collins on Dec. 22, hardly a day has gone by without an article in this column complaining to that effect.

It may be of interest that former President Clinton issued pardons and commutations to approximately 450 convicted felons. Further, former President Obama issued an astounding 1,927 acts of clemency, which is the fourth most in presidential history.

I think it’s safe to say that the vast majority of these people are every bit as treacherous and sinister as the 70-year-old Collins who tipped off his family that their stock was now worthless.

By the way, as of Dec. 24, Trump has pardoned a mere 90 people.

Robert Peterson

Hamburg