Hey, Republicans. Question for you:

Let's pretend that Donald Trump didn't intentionally lie about losing the election. He just had bad advice. Free speech. Yada, yada.

OK, riddle me this:

How can you promote this easily duped imbecile for president again? He demonstrated that he is astoundingly easily misled. He demonstrated an utter inability to listen to sound advice from his own advisers. His own attorney general, and chief of staff and vice president, and the vast majority of the rest of his staff all advised him he was wrong. Yet Trump proved utterly incapable of listening to that advice and distinguishing fact from fiction.

Yet this is the guy you want negotiating against Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping? Seriously? Lord, help us!

What is going through your ever-loving minds?

There are only two possibilities here, folks. No others.

Either:

• Trump is a treasonous traitor who worked tirelessly to undermine a free and fair election, the highest crime anyone can commit in a democracy,

OR

• He’s an utterly incompetent fool.

Take your pick. (I pick both, by the way.)

In neither case should he ever be allowed anywhere near the Oval Office ever again (so says Bill Barr, his attorney general - one of the few times I find myself in agreement with Barr).

Robert Biniszkiewicz

Buffalo