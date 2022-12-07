Letter: Trump’s outsized arrogance should no longer be tolerated

I’m a liberal Democrat, but I would rather vote for a Republican who represented essential American values as embodied in the world’s earliest Constitution (1789), ours, than any self-appointed prophet, no matter the affiliation.

The basic principles of our Constitution have protected us, so far, from extreme movements that lead to killing fields, mass burials, and gas ovens, but we never should take “domestic tranquility” for granted.

To urge its disestablishment through any process other than lawful “amendments” is to play with ideological fire – the kind that can lead to book-burnings and the incendiary acts of Jan. 6.

In order precisely to preserve the right for citizens to express their beliefs in passionate terms – even if many of us find such commitments irrational – we must defend the foundational document of our democracy.

Thomas Paine wrote in 1776, “In America, the law is king.” Former President Trump is saying, in effect, “I am the king and therefore the law.”

There may be those who wish he were a king and Mar-a-Lago an official palace, though I think these people soon would discover that he was not a “benevolent despot” or “philosopher king” (since he is neither benevolent nor a reader of Plato and Aristotle, to say nothing of the Federalist Papers).

Late Sen. William J. Fulbright’s, The Arrogance of Power (1967), was a profound criticism of America’s tendency to dominate other nations.

Trump must believe that he is a nation and can impose his insatiable appetite for power upon us.

The time is long overdue when the American people must say aloud to Citizen Trump what their majority vote has said twice: “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” (Joseph Welch’s 1954 question to Sen. Joseph McCarthy during a congressional hearing.)

Howard R. Wolf

Amherst