When will it end? President Trump is pardoning criminals like he’s giving out Halloween candy. Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, now Chris Collins. What will it take for these formally powerful men who fell into disgrace to get their due?

Collins’ crimes are the worst because he betrayed the public’s trust. Where is the justice? I don’t understand how they get away with the evil that they do. History will look back at this administration with contempt. Shame, shame, shame.