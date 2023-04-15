For more than two centuries our nation has survived every challenge; massive and devastating wars, domestic and civil unrest, economic failures, assassinations, and even an attack upon our Capitol by the former president’s personal militia. But now, a former president who was twice impeached will need to stare into the face of Lady Justice as the first president to face criminal charges. You can’t imagine my glee when I awoke on a recent Friday morning to see the most magnificent headlines on the front page of The Buffalo News; “TRUMP INDICTED!”

As our Founding Fathers had mutually pledged to each other “their” lives, fortunes and sacred honors, this new nation was to be governed as a Constitutional Federal Republic complete with a Bill of Rights and the promise of liberty and freedoms for all. We would survive every challenge, but not without struggle and sacrifice. Yes, and now the resolve of our nation and its institutions have once again been tested by the Autocratic Kakistocracy of Donald J. Trump.

In 2020 the people spoke and honored the grandest of traditions which were instituted by the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution; “If the people’s will creates the foundation for any representative government, then public opinion polling acts as the instrument by which the people are heard and consent is granted.” And now our faith and conviction in this consent lies before us; does justice prevail or does Trump’s fascism win?

Doug Miller

Albion