Since Richard Nixon’s pardon in 1974, voters across the country had to grasp the fact that there are two sets of laws in this country. One set for the powerful, connected, and wealthy, and another set for everybody else. Nixon was eventually forced to resign in disgrace. But he was never held accountable for his misconduct, his abuses of power or the corruption of his office.

During his lifetime, Trump has evaded accountability and consequences for his misconduct as a cunning entrepreneur and as President of the United States. He has managed to escape justice time and again by using counter-lawsuits, intimidation, and bullying tactics to suppress his adversaries.

Trump’s latest indictment of 37 criminal counts, including mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice, and his efforts to deceive federal investigators assigned to securing hundreds of confidential documents.

His reckless handling of those documents containing top-secret information on nuclear installations, military tactics and capabilities of our allies, weapons assets, and so much more, is explicitly indefensible. The charges he’s facing are charges he won’t be able to counter-sue his way out of.

Still, that doesn’t mean he will receive the punishment and penalties he so richly deserves. The tenets and principles of American democracy are under the worst attack since treasonous exploits were undertaken by Jefferson Davis during the Civil War in the late 1860s. In 2023, Trump’s GOP acolytes in Congress and his MAGA swarm of misguided supporters are plotting a present day insurgency.

Make no mistake, the 2024 presidential election isn’t going to be just another contentious presidential election cycle. The outcome will have far-reaching consequences that will determine the fate of American democracy as we know it.

A dangerous Pandora’s Box of subversion and sedition has been opened, and an alarming number of people have joined in that madness. And it may be with us for a long while - and the outcome is uncertain.

James Galbo

Buffalo