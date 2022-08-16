Letter: Trump’s latest episode, so far, is unsurpassed

Say what you will about “Both-Siderism” but this one takes the cake, if not the whole bakery. Trump took approximately 25 box loads of information with him to Mar-a-Lago when he finally left the building. When he was subpoenaed to return the 15 that were known to authorities, an inventory disclosed that he had absconded with an additional dozen or so boxes, some of which allegedly contained Top Secret info regarding nuclear weapons. Why would he do that, you ask? He doesn’t even read books and was notorious for needing pictures and verbal explanations to comprehend daily White House briefings. Just dasking for a friend.

The not-so-liberal Wall Street Journal, pointed out that FBI agents who searched former president’s domicile at Mar-a-Lago had collected four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents. That’s 10 sets of classified documents, including top-secret items that must be housed in federal facilities, of which Mar-a-Lago is not one.

As yet, nothing is being provided relating to any more details about the substance of the documents. It should be fun when that little ditty surfaces. Right-wing zealots are throwing everything they can think of against the wall to help their fearless leader dodge this sinister event, but equating it in equal terms of a criminal national security breach to Clinton’s e-mails is certifiably insane. Perhaps Teflon Man will ride this one out too. Perhaps.

“The only thing new is the history I don’t know.”

- Harry Truman

Stephen F. Saracino

Buffalo