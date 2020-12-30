 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s immature exit disrespects democracy
Letter: Trump's immature exit disrespects democracy

President Trump’s unhinged trashing of our democracy and country since losing the election appears to be very similar to an unhinged homeowner that trashes his home before foreclosure forces him to move out.

Patrick Norton

West Seneca

