Letter: Trump’s governing legacy evokes Benedict Arnold

He was an American military officer during the Revolutionary War whose courage and battle successes catapulted him to the rank of major general. Yet no one remembers or honors him for those exploits because in 1780 he betrayed his country to lead the British army in battle against the very men he had once commanded. That man was Benedict Arnold.

I am reminded of Benedict Arnold by all the recent letters I see on line and in the paper from Republicans praising what they deem were all the great accomplishments of former President Donald Trump. No American patriot has forgotten General Arnold’s betrayal despite the fact it happened over 240 years ago, yet the Republican party has apparently forgotten the treachery of Trump which occurred just two months ago.

No matter what Trump loyalists consider to be the successes of his administration, those actions have all been eclipsed by Trump’s big lie about the rigging of the election against him and his incitement and support for the attempted violent overthrow of the results of that election which resulted in the murder of one police officer and the wounding of 140 more. As Liz Cheney declared: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”