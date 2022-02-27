Letter: Trump’s followers mirror some of his worst traits

I have been asked many times why Donald Trump has so much backing by the Republicans in Congress. My answer is always the same, they, for the most part are just like him. They are indolent, indifferent to their responsibilities and assaulted the civility and morality of our country. They, including Trump have been indifferent to the Covid-19 crisis, to climate change and their narcissistic attitude toward governing has resulted in a divide in this country which may never be repaired. Their treatment of the people during the border crisis, separation of families, their attitude toward the under privileged all tell of the incompetence and arrogance Republican politics.