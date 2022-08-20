Letter: Trump’s excuses remain inexcusable

Some people imagine that if Donald Trump declassified documents which the FBI recovered in its raid at Mar-a-Lago last week, then Trump is in the clear.

This is not true.

First: none of the laws referenced in the search warrant (issued by Trump appointees) depend upon whether the files were classified. Even if they were all declassified, all three laws would still apply.

Second: No one person, not even the president, can unilaterally declassify nuclear documents. Per 1953 law, it takes multiple agencies to approve any such declassification.

Third: The minute Trump left office, his ability to classify and declassify documents expired as Joe Biden’s began. Even if Trump had legally declassified some of the docs (no evidence yet presented), Biden could have immediately re-classified them. There is no permanence to the edicts of a former president. We know that Biden’s administration considered them classified, based on the subpoenas served months ago.

None of the documents were Trump’s to take. And why lie? Why pretend you don’t have them, even when they are subpoenaed? For months Trump refused to return, and steadfastly denied possessing, items so sensitive they are never allowed to be viewed by anyone, regardless of office or security clearance, outside of highly secure government premises.

Why did Trump want those particular files, GOP? Why nuclear secrets, Roger Stone and Macron? What possible reasons other than espionage (nuclear secrets), blackmail (Macron) and obstruction of justice (Roger Stone)?

Donald Trump stole those files. Why, GOP?

Robert Biniszkiewicz

Buffalo