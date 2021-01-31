Letter: Trump’s deep division may continue a lifetime

My stepdaughter told me about hearing from her cousins in Tennessee, three sisters, that one of them, who is gay, can’t even talk to the other two because they are so rabidly pro-Trump. It saddened me because I’ve seen this in so many other relationships I’ve witnessed lately. The divisions Donald Trump has created in our nation go much deeper than the national level of House, Senate and the executive. He has driven a wedge in families, communities, and households.

I personally have friends in the South, old friends, who are so intensely taken in by the Trump phenomena it is nearly impossible to hold a conversation. There have been divorces caused by this. Long-time friends do not associate with each other any more. Families are separated. Rather than “unite” us, as he said he would when running in 2016, he has torn us apart in ways that may never be mended.