I would hope that the irony of Donald Trump’s declarations as he boarded his jet after his arraignment recently would not be lost on thinking citizens.

His words: “This is a sad day for America.” “This is never supposed to happen in America.” And “We can’t let this happen in America.”

He told the truth, at last, yet he was repeating comments often heard during the January 6 hearings and sincere comments made by discerning political commentators from many dependable news sources.

How stupid (uninformed) does he think we are?

Of course, the truth was interspersed with his usual lies about political persecution, the perversion of the Justice Department, etc.

We must use our ears and our minds to save our democracy and bring back the “glad” days of America.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park