Letter: Trump’s attributes were few on the topic of nation leading

In response to a reader from Buffalo who has listed accomplishments of the former president, here is a quick rebuttal to his “facts.” Migration Mexico started to help only after threats of tariffs, and that has not stopped it, in fact since August it has been surging. Donald Trump did lower the unemployment rate to 3.5% down from the 4.7% he inherited. Though economic growth over four years is just above zero down from former President Barack Obama’s 2.3%.

The writer stated manufacturing returning. It is but slightly, only with promises of tax cuts and deregulation. As for the travel ban statement that is completely false. Trump on Jan. 31, 2020 place a travel restriction on non-U.S. citizens from entering the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports two cases came in from China on Jan. 24. No restrictions or bans on goods coming in or non-commercial travel.

The problem for Trump is he didn’t understand how the framers set up checks and balances in the Constitution to prevent dictators. Trump did not like to answer to anyone.

Thomas Koppenhaver

Kenmore