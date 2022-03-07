Letter: Trump’s admiration of Putin is an insult to all Ukrainians

There is a cancer eating away at America and it goes by the name of far-right Conservative extremists who have fallen under a Donald Trump spell. The former president is so ingrained in his own MAGA philosophy that he doesn’t even understand how offensive it is to Americans of Ukrainian ancestry that he is still enamored of Vladimir Putin and sounds supportive of him attacking a democratic nation.

Diplomatic sources have tried to project numerous reasons for Putin’s course of action, but I submit that what really may have encouraged Putin was seeing a democracy come close to death on Jan. 6, 2021, when Americans attacked the seat of our government and their own fellow citizens. The entire world was stunned, as were most Americans; that the initiators of a democratic society were under siege. While the previous president did everything to destroy NATO and our foreign alliances, the current president continues to work to draw our allies together and the Russian attack on Ukraine has only solidified the determination of democratic nations.