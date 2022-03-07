Letter: Trump’s admiration of Putin is an insult to all Ukrainians

There is a cancer eating away at America and it goes by the name of far-right Conservative extremists who have fallen under a Donald Trump spell. The former president is so ingrained in his own MAGA philosophy that he doesn’t even understand how offensive it is to Americans of Ukrainian ancestry that he is still enamored of Vladimir Putin and sounds supportive of him attacking a democratic nation.
Diplomatic sources have tried to project numerous reasons for Putin’s course of action, but I submit that what really may have encouraged Putin was seeing a democracy come close to death on Jan. 6, 2021, when Americans attacked the seat of our government and their own fellow citizens. The entire world was stunned, as were most Americans; that the initiators of a democratic society were under siege. While the previous president did everything to destroy NATO and our foreign alliances, the current president continues to work to draw our allies together and the Russian attack on Ukraine has only solidified the determination of democratic nations.
Ironically, both Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are former media personalities but the similarity stops there. While Trump told his followers to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and take back our country “and he would be right there with them” he instead returned to the safety of the White House as chaos ensued. Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized he is not leaving but standing with his countrymen even though he is a marked man.
Even the Russian people have held mass demonstrations against the invasion of Ukraine in a sense of solidarity with their own brothers and sisters. Just like the Jan. 6 insurrection this is a case of people attacking their own countrymen.
I have no idea how all this will end but to paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “I have a dream.” Perhaps more Russian citizens will revolt and re-align their country with a free Ukraine. But, it’s only a dream.
Helen Shoff
West Seneca