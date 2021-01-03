 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s accomplishments are constantly ignored
A recent letter writer claims “Trump fans have been deceived into believing.” Say what you want about the president’s personality, but his accomplishments were not deceptions or mirages.

He lowered taxes so we had more spending money to put into the economy. Unemployment was at an all-time low. He brought companies and jobs back from overseas that went there because of the terrible Obama/Biden business policies. He negotiated trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada that reversed the bad ones made by Democratic administrations.

The biggest deception was orchestrated by those in the Democratic Party claiming Trump conspired with Russia to win the election.

Kevin Lorka

Cheektowaga

