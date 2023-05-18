The Lincoln Project asked rhetorically, how many lies could Donald Trump tell in his 60 minute campaign rally on CNN. They counted 139 lies.

Trump is not running on policies, he’s running on lies, hate and resentment against liberals like me, people of color, immigrants, college educated, those who read, against women, against Jews and others who aren’t white Christian radicals.

His more ardent true believers swallow his conspiracy theories whole then take a gun and act out their rage killing innocent people in supermarkets, churches and schools. (The documentation exists.)

The congressmen who voted to overturn the election on Jan. 6, 2021, should be called on to resign. If they want democracy to end they should move to some other authoritarian country.

Trump’s MAGA supporters who want Russia to conquer Ukraine, should join the Russian military instead of staying here and sabotaging American freedom..

This region has a sizable Ukrainian population and an enormous Polish one. Millions of Poles were murdered by Stalin in the 1930s and 40s. (See “Bloodlands” by Prof. Timothy Snyder.) The Poles know what could happen if Trump is elected and quits NATO allowing Vladimir Putin to crush Ukraine, then Poland and into the heart of Europe. They remember the starvation and the blitzkrieg of 1939.

Bob Catalano

Derby