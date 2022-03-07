Letter: Trump-Putin’s NATO animus and a steady crisis in Ukraine

I cannot help but wonder … is Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine motivated, at least in part, as payback for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to help Donald Trump promote lies about President Biden and his son Hunter, in order to undermine Biden and the Democrats from taking back the White House in 2021?

In Trump, Putin found an anti-NATO ally. Trump throughout his presidency was an outspoken critic of NATO, who privately sought to withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, despite warnings against doing so.

During the Trump presidency, Retired Adm. James G. Stavridis, the former supreme allied commander of NATO, warned, “Even discussing the idea of leaving NATO – let alone actually doing so – would be the gift of the century for Putin.”

That gift was never fully realized thanks, perhaps in part, to Zelenskyy’s refusal to help Trump undermine Biden’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election based on dubious information.