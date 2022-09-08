Letter: Trump only continues to mislead and divide

A recent letter to The News asked “How so many citizens could possibly be devoted to and support the former 45th President of the United States?” This was an excellent question – and is an even more important “concern,” considering that there has been not one scintilla of evidence, proof or information that shows that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Not one shred of voting irregularity has been uncovered – despite more than 60 challenges!

What has been uncovered, by the diligent and meticulously hardworking bipartisan January 6 Committee is that the continued misinformation, disinformation, outright lying, threatening rhetoric and most dangerous of all – “threats of political violence” – starting at the top from Donald Trump, echoed by sitting senators and representatives on the far right and then amplified by many newcomers running for local and national offices – are tearing the country apart.

Our hallowed and worldwide revered democratic form of government is under serious threat. The most recent example of this threat was started by lying, misinformation and disinformation regarding a legal search of Mar-a-Lago by the FBI – looking for missing, high security and sensitive government documents which had been removed – “illegally,” by our recklessly unfit 45th president.

When confronted by facts and evidence by the Attorney General and Justice Department – what did Trump do? He used his “typical Trump playbook.”

We are at a crossroads regarding saving our union, our “United States.” Those of us who value truth, honesty, liberty and justice for all must support leaders who stand for accountability and stand behind these bedrock values. Please make sure you vote in the upcoming elections this fall. And please don’t be fooled by the “cult of conspiracy” who blindly continue to support our former president who truly only cares about himself, his power and his control – not for our union and our “experiment in democracy” in which we all can participate.

Larry Gustina

Buffalo