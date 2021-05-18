Letter: Trump, once again, shows America who he cares about

I taught American history in the public schools for 34 years. Each year I told my students that the one common factor that made our democratic system succeed was the willingness of the losing candidates to accept the verdict of the voters. This was the accepted norm for decades at all levels of government until Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Showing his obvious contempt for our constitution and the rule of law, Trump continues to spread lies regarding voter fraud. Despite losing the election by some nine million votes and having a final approval rating of about 40%, he claims the courts were wrong, the state tabulations were wrong, Vice President Mike Pence was wrong, and only his version of reality is correct. His ego prevents him from acknowledging the truth and accepting the results of a fair and secure election, as previous losers have done.

Desperate and with time running out, he attempted to provoke an insurrection against the very government he headed. He has not only poisoned our country and its democratic system with his lies, but also a once great political party. I have to laugh when I hear people say that Trump loves his country; he has proved over and over again that the only thing that Trump loves is himself. And the only people that he truly cares about are those willing to pledge 100% loyalty to him.