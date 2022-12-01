Letter: Trump must go, for good this time and never return

There are many (not all) honest, hard-working, God-loving, enthusiastic, patriotic citizens who have decided to give our former president their support.

Donald Trump’s story is divisive and dangerous to our democracy. While he has not been indicted or convicted of a crime, it is obvious that he has had a hand in many illegal activities such as the January 6th event, suspect financial dealings and treasonable theft of top secret documents. His admiration for Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Germany”s Hitler is an affront to America and human decency.

While Trump has done some good in our nation, a few good things do not offset the huge amount of bad. His supporters say that everyone does some of the questionable things he has done. No they don’t. Most Americans do the right thing and never would consider crossing the line as he has in the past.

He is a corrupt and deceptive influence on our American system. Soon his supporters must recognize how dangerous Trump is to our country. My hope is that one of his followers will roll over for immunity and spill the beans on his wrongdoing. That would lead to maybe a proper punishment befitting his bad deeds.

If our nation is to survive difficult times, those who support him must admit they are wrong to support a man who is out to take care of himself and not our nation.

If the Republican Party wants to be a player in forward elections they must change the standard bearer. With Trump as the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 – Democratic voters will vote for the Democrat – Trump Republicans will vote for Trump – non-Trump Republicans will either vote for the Democrat or they will not vote for anyone. The party needs to get away from the negative influence that Trump exerts every day with his money and desire for power.

Gilbert J. Dussault Jr.

Alden