Letter: Trump must be thwarted in his desire to run again

Due to the work of the January 6 committee, we know that between Nov. 3, 2020 and Jan 6, 2021, Donald Trump was busy, not governing, not paving the way for a smooth transition, but busy hatching plans to steal an election and keep himself in power. First, he filed and lost approximately 60 lawsuits contesting the results. Almost all were dismissed due to lack of evidence, though many of the judges were Trump appointees. When that failed, Trump and his cronies illegally exerted pressure on local election officials in swing states to overturn legitimate and certified results. Then, his friend Rudy Giuliani and others organized supporters to declare themselves properly appointed electors, even in states where Joe Biden was the certified winner. In addition to this fake elector scheme, he turned to bizarre conspiracy theories including interference from Italy and Venezuela.

During this time, Trump’s closest Republican advisors, including his children, his campaign managers, Attorney General William P. Barr, successor, Jeffrey Rosen, and the White House lawyers all told him, in no uncertain terms, that he lost and he should concede. He rejected this advice because, importantly, he had decided well before the election that if he lost, he would not accept the result.

This president then tried to coerce Mike Pence to block or delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. In a final act of desperation, Trump assembled an armed mob of supporters to initiate a coup. This was not a spontaneous act. It was planned and Trump knew that many of these supporters were armed. As he watched the carnage on TV for hours and despite threats to the lives of the vice president and members of Congress, Trump refused to call off the mob until he knew that police were gaining the upper hand. When he finally issued a statement, he used it to praise the insurgents. Treason is the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance. Treasonous Trump must be tried and must never be allowed to hold any public office ever again.

Barbara Jezioro

Buffalo