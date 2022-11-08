Letter: Trump must be stopped before 2024

How much longer are we going to let the morally corrupt, degenerate like Trump, Bannon and their henchmen and women make us look like idiots to the rest of the world? For once let us play by their rules, no more appeals or delays or whatever method they are using to prolong the outcome, which is prison. It is time to give those who try and live a good life the feeling that we have the means to stop these losers. These people should not be allowed to hold public office.

Please stop the injustice; it is not even 2023 and we are being subjected to Trump's crying about everyone picking on him. It would be wonderful if we could limit his airtime to FOX. His one legacy will be having more books about him than Hitler (and still coming). I could go on about this lowlife, but why waste the space.

Seriously, this person has to be stopped. So it would be nice to see you Democrats and Republicans get together before 2024 and get it done. He wants the country for himself and the hell with the rest of us. Please!

Frank Maddock

Clarence