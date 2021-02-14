Letter: Trump lost much support due to his own behavior

As is so often the case with columns written by Marc Thiessen, he fails to include the entire story.

In his Jan. 22 column, he proclaims that Joe Biden is his president; and he will give him a chance to prove himself in contrast to the many Democrats who never gave Donald Trump a chance.

He proceeds to explain how well Barack Obama was welcomed by the Bush administration (a fact that Obama himself affirmed in his new book, “A Promised Land”).

But then, amazingly, Thiessen proceeds to describe how poorly Trump was treated by Democrats after he was inaugurated. Did he happen to notice the treatment that Obama received, i.e., his being called a liar from the Senate floor?

Trump himself continued to support the birther conspiracy throughout much of Obama’s presidency until he finally held a special press conference in September 2016, to affirm his citizenship. Was that demonstrating Republican support?

No wonder so many people found it difficult to be supportive of Trump.

Ruth Guyker

Tonawanda