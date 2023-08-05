Donald Trump could be facing more indictments in addition to the three he’s now facing. Additionally, he has over 37 criminal counts. Current ongoing investigations are linked to election interference, obstructing investigations, and ordering the erasure of surveillance tapes from his golf resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago where he illegally retained and stored secret/classified documentation.

His overall attempts were an elaborately devised strategy, albeit poorly executed, that involved several political allies in Congress and a number of state representatives who were coerced into abandoning their oaths of office in exchange for self-serving political objectives.

If Trump’s nefarious plans had succeeded, American democracy as we know it would have suffered a crisis of unparalleled consequences. In over 230 years of American history, no American president has ever been indicted before. The prosecutors at the Department of Justice are in uncharted territory in that regard. The amount of evidence and testimonials that has been amassed by special counsel Jack Smith, federal prosecutors, and FBI agents - is overwhelming.

An attempted effort to seize control of power by dismissing the results of a free and fair election is what the cosigners of the Constitution predicted and feared might happen over the course of time - and here we are.

His Machiavellian strategy ultimately failed, but the complicit GOP/MAGA players he conjured along the way have conceded the idea of passing legislation that would expand the powers of the executive branch to include a future president remaining in office indefinitely.

Trump is now plagued with the most perilous legal proceedings of his lifetime - ironically, at the same time, he’s jostling for another stab at the White House - so if he wins, he can pardon himself of all wrongdoing.

Trump’s subversive efforts may prove to be a practice run for a much smarter and shrewder authoritarian wannabe.

Tyrannical regimes from Beijing to Pyongyang to Moscow would revel in the collapse of American democracy, especially with the attempt carried out - not by a foreign adversary - but by an enemy from within.

James Galbo

Buffalo