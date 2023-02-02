The consensus among Western leaders is that, if Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t stopped now, his imperialistic adventurism will continue and that Western aid to Ukraine must be maintained.

Not only was this characterization of Zelenskyy by Trump, Jr. a blow below the belt, it was also uninformed, lowdown, dirty and disgusting. If the little Trump boy has a problem with welfare queens, let him go and pay his swindler, deadbeat daddy’s taxes, and leave it to the big boys, notably Zelenskyy, who has already guaranteed himself a prominent place in the history books of tomorrow, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, most of Congress, and our NATO allies, to do the heavy lifting.