Letter: Trump is telling the truth about election conspiracy

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has revealed the fact that, hard as it is to believe, Donald Trump was right. There actually was a widespread conspiracy to steal the election of 2020.

And the leader of this conspiracy? If you guessed it was the Trump, you were right. He even admitted his intent, saying, “Mike Pence…could have overturned the election!” He had the plot all set up, but Pence wouldn’t play along. By the skin of our teeth, democracy was saved.

Among the many steps Trump took to try and steal the election:

• Asking the Departments of Justice and Defense, and Homeland Security, to seize voting machines. Thankfully, those officials refused to go along with the plot.

• Pressuring state officials to change certified results of votes, thus breaking both federal and state laws.