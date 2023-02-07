Some Republicans are sharpening their knives and relishing a 2024 filled with victories. This is all a pipe dream. These dreamers are being held back by the reality of many Republican failures: the medical insurance promise and failure by Donald Trump, no “wall” promised by the ex-president, the January 6 insurrection, and cozy Trump relations with Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin and other autocrats. These monumental failures haunt any Republican victories. Add to that the serious infighting by extreme QAnons against less crazy parts of the Republican and Conservative parties.

Another check on Republican desires is that changing face of the American population. Asian, Hispanic and African American populations are increasing. With climate change a stunning reality and mass shootings spreading across the United States, “the right” have the wrong answers for the future.

Because we live in a world of digital recordings wherever we turn, historians will have a field day documenting the insanity of three organizations: the extreme right, the Evangelical right and the white power movement. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different outcomes is the definition of insanity. Welcome to the nut house that is the Republican and Conservative parties under Trump.

Joseph Yonder

Depew