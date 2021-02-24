Letter: Trump is right when talking about nation’s ‘rigged’ system

I never thought that I would agree with our disgraced former president. He is right the system is rigged. Just like a great sailing ship the ship of state is rigged.

On a fully rigged ship there are many lines that make the ship work well. There is “standing rigging.” It holds the masts in place and makes certain that they don’t fall in a storm. There is “running rigging” that raises the sails and trims them to best capture the wind.

The ship of state also is well rigged. The Constitution and laws ensure that all citizens are allowed to vote no matter race, income or disability. The courts are rigged to ensure that elections can’t be overturned based on rumors lies and manufactured evidence.

While some of the rigging on the ship of state may be chaffed or stretched we made it safely through the storm of the latest election. I thank God and the Founders that the system is rigged to insure that the will of the people is protected.

David Harris

Glenwood