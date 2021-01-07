Letter: Trump is responsible for violence in Capitol

I have been watching the shameful protests, which have been encouraged by President Trump, that have interrupted the electoral certification.

Any violence that occurs can be laid at Trump’s feet. He is legally and ethically responsible. Watching the breach of the Capitol Building is frightful.

This is the modern version of Nero watching Rome burn.

Kathleen M. Rog

Hamburg

Trump is responsiblefor violence in CapitolI have been watching the shameful protests, which have been encouraged by President Trump, that have interrupted the electoral certification.Any violence that occurs can be laid at Trump’s feet. He is legally and ethically responsible. Watching the breach of the Capitol Building is frightful.This is the modern version of Nero watching Rome burn.Kathleen M. RogHamburg