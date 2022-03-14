Letter: Trump is Putin’s puppet, much to U.S. embarrassment

One hundred forty-one countries voted in favor of a U.N. General Assembly resolution “deploring” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and demanding the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. Four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria.

Former President Trump called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as “genius,” “smart” and a “pretty savvy” move ahead of its military invasion. When Trump was president, he repeatedly questioned NATO’s purpose and efficacy, calling it “obsolete,” while charging that the U.S. is saddled with paying an unfair share.

Trump only cares about power and money. In the 2016 election, Vladimir Putin didn’t want Hillary Clinton to beat Trump. Putin helped the Trump campaigns in 2016 and 2020 with sweeping disinformation campaigns. Anyone loyal to Trump, no matter how despicable they are, will receive Trump’s endorsement. Trump became Putin’s puppet.