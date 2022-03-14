Letter: Trump is Putin’s puppet, much to U.S. embarrassment

One hundred forty-one countries voted in favor of a U.N. General Assembly resolution “deploring” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and demanding the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. Four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria.
Former President Trump called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as “genius,” “smart” and a “pretty savvy” move ahead of its military invasion. When Trump was president, he repeatedly questioned NATO’s purpose and efficacy, calling it “obsolete,” while charging that the U.S. is saddled with paying an unfair share.
Trump only cares about power and money. In the 2016 election, Vladimir Putin didn’t want Hillary Clinton to beat Trump. Putin helped the Trump campaigns in 2016 and 2020 with sweeping disinformation campaigns. Anyone loyal to Trump, no matter how despicable they are, will receive Trump’s endorsement. Trump became Putin’s puppet.
At the 2018 Helsinki Summit, Trump, in a stunning rebuke of the U.S. intelligence community, declined to endorse the U.S. government’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be responsible.
Trump also praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “seriously tough.”
Trump admires dictators who hold complete autocratic control with unlimited governmental power. The four most dangerous men in the world are: Putin, Kim Jong Un, China’s Xi Jinping and Trump. They represent the greatest threat to democracy, freedom and peace in the world.
President Biden has masterfully helped organize a global coalition, with major sanctions against Russia and a coordinated plan to supply the Ukrainian military with arms. The Biden plan to unite NATO and fund humanitarian aid to Ukraine is making America great again.
Tom Graham
East Aurora