Letter: Trump is one of the best presidents in our history

In the Jan. 24 issue of The News, there were several articles bashing former President Trump on the Everybody’s Column page. This is not new, as his detractors actually started this before he was elected. I take umbrage at the statement Trump was the worst president ever.

No! He was not; that dubious honor goes to a Democrat by the name of Jimmy Carter. Even Democrats know this is to be a fact.

As far as the statement that Trump didn’t accomplish anything, let me list just a few. Have you heard of "Warp Speed?” the amazing development of the Covid-19 vaccine? Thank you, President Trump; from energy dependence to the Middle East, to self-sustaining, and even exporting of oil and gas to other countries. The approval of the XL oil pipeline (now canceled) by President Biden. Even though the unions endorsed him.

If Biden runs for another term, I doubt they will endorse him a second time. We now have a strong military which was basically gutted by President Obama, and his vice president at the time.

Now why don’t all of you Trump haters find someone else to vent your misguided hate on. In years to come, I think Trump will be looked upon as one of the best president’s ever.

Thomas Walsh

Williamsville