Letter: Trump is not focusing on what Americans need

I have never in my life been more embarrassed to be an American than I am right now. Our president has abandoned us to play golf and hide from the public during his last days in office while Americans die from the coronavirus, go hungry, get evicted, lose their livelihoods and get pushed to the back of the line for the Covid-19 vaccine.

How did this be allowed to happen? Where is the Republican party’s backbone? Where is the integrity and moral duty to do the right thing for the country (as representatives are sworn to uphold) instead of figuring out how to best line one’s pocket on the backs of the American people?

I fail to understand how no one challenges Donald Trump’s mental capacity; no one addresses his delusions at “winning” (when he so obviously lost) the election, and no one stops him from pulling this country down. What has to happen before someone steps up to the plate? Everyone in government should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this maniac to get away with these shenanigans. If only one person stood up and said, “this is wrong”, maybe – just maybe – others would join forces to save the country instead of cowering to save their jobs.

As Trump continues to become more unstable, does anyone else wonder what diabolical plan he may be devising for Inauguration Day?

Ann Rossiter

Grand Island