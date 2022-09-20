Letter: Trump is not a true pro-lifer

In a recent Everybody’s Column, a reader mentioned that people are being unfair to Donald Trump because he did a lot of good. “He was the most pro-life president we ever had.” Let’s remember the pandemic happened during President Trump’s reign and the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died because this “pro-life” president didn’t take it seriously.
President Trump is not pro-life. He’s anti abortion because it benefits him politically, not because he has a moral compass.
Patty Truskey
Tonawanda