Letter: Trump is far from being one of the best presidents

Recently, in Everybody’s Column, a headline appeared “Trump is one of the best presidents in our history.” I am guessing it is because he had the biggest inaugural ever, or was it for the beautiful health care plan he developed to replace the Affordable Health Care plan? Just a couple of his thousands of mistruths, I mean beautiful lies.

About a year ago I wrote, in the same column, that “Trump achieves two firsts after impeachment trial.” I ended it with “There may be more records to come from this president” after he set two records from the first impeachment trial. Being the first sitting president to have a senator of his party vote to convict him of an article of impeachment.

Well, he has set more records: first president to be impeached twice in his first term and having seven senators of his own party vote to convict him.

Again, these are facts that will forever be etched in history.

Best president ever? I say just the complete opposite.

Donald Dehoff

Buffalo