Letter: Trump is deceiving his loyal followers

Abraham Lincoln did not know Donald Trump when he reportedly stated that “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” I will state that he is wrong about this, because Trump has been fooling all his supporters and his MAGA cult “all the time” for the past four years. Why? Because he does not care one whit about any of these faithful supporters. He only cares about himself; namely Donald J. Trump!

The most recent evidence of this is his latest fraud he is pulling on these faithful supporters - his personal (meaning just for him) PAC known variously as “Stop the Steal.” This phony but legal fraud separates Trump’s supporters from their hard earned cash - to the tune of over $250 million according to recent statistics. The majority of these donations go directly to Trump - which he can use any way “he chooses,” essentially without limitations.