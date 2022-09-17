Letter: Trump is constitutionally unfit to hold office again

By constitutional mandate Donald Trump may never hold office again under the United States.

For 187 minutes, former President Trump sat at his dining room table in the White House watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold on live television. He didn’t call for help to stop the violence and he ignored pleas from his closest advisers to urge his supporters to stop the violence.

By refusing to do his sworn constitutional duty – faithfully execute the laws and defend the Constitution of the United States – he aided the insurrectionists in their quest to obstruct the electoral vote count.

Just 24 days later, after leaving office – on Jan. 30, 2021 – Trump comforted the insurrectionists at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

In referring to the 2024 presidential election, he said, “If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Recently, on Sept. 1, 2022, Trump comforted the insurrectionists again when he said he would “very, very seriously” consider full pardons for the January 6th rioters, if he runs for reelection and wins.

“No person shall … hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, … who, having previously taken an oath, … as an officer of the United States, … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies.”

The Constitution is unmistakably clear. By giving aid and comfort to the insurrectionists Trump may never ever hold any office under the United States again.

Maurice F. Baggiano, J.D.

Jamestown