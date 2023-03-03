President Biden was overseas, in Ukraine and Poland. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, gave material to Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump goes on television, proclaiming the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were president? He talked about his good relationship with Vladimir Putin? How did Ivanka Trump get 26 trademarks from China, as her father was president? Is this behavior further proof of Trump Republican pursuing insurrection, the undercutting of a sitting president?